Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,668 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 1,023.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $38.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $51.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65.

