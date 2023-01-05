Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 28.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 107.5% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $98.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $113.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average is $85.06.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.