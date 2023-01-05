Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $557,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $380.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.74.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

