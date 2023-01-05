Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 312 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 16,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average is $100.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

