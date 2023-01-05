Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 18,686 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,686 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $74,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

