Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Trimmed by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,896,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 156,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $113.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,398. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.