Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $133.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.88.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

