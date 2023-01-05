Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.3 %

WRB stock opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.77. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

