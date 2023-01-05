Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Southern by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 13,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Southern by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 76,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 43,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

SO stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

