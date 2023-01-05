Balentine LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $264.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.67.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

