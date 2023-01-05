Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

