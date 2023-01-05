Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $140.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $170.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

