Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

ORCL stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.52. The stock has a market cap of $227.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

