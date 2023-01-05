Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.61. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $108.25.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

