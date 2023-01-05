iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,661,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,718,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,032,000 after buying an additional 208,139 shares during the period.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.81 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.71.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.