UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s 8th Largest Position

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,572 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $52,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $6,625,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 182,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,344,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $504.50 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $471.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $532.62 and a 200-day moving average of $525.41.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

