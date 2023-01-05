UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $504.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.41.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

