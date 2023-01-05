Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $13,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $197,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,977 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $223.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $191.00 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.65. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

