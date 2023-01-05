Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $92,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $504.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.41. The stock has a market cap of $471.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.