Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 39,383 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,383 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in AbbVie by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.