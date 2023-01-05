Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PNC opened at $163.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.73 and its 200-day moving average is $159.63. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.