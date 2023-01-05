Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $13.48 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $147.49 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $294.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.80. The company has a market capitalization of $367.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.