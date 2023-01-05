Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 91,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 131,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 971,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,395,000 after purchasing an additional 39,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.87. The company has a market cap of $289.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

