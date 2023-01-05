Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $289.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.