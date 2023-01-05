Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $289.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

