Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $555,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,405,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock worth $14,335,252 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

REGN stock opened at $726.49 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $779.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $739.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

