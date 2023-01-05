Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $270.67

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $270.67 and last traded at $271.01, with a volume of 9254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $280.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

