Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $579,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,698,000 after buying an additional 389,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after buying an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,351,000 after buying an additional 316,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $163.73 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.