Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 2,254 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $480.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.71.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

