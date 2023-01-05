iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $385.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $480.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

