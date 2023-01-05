Renaissance Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,818 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.4% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Visa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 23,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $212.61 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $400.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.88 and a 200-day moving average of $202.44.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.