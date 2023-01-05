Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $17,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.06.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.55. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

