Crumly & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Visa by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 2.5 %

V opened at $212.61 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $400.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

