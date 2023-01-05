Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

