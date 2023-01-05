Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $7.56 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 813.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $213.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $303.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

