Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,096 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.
Insider Activity at PepsiCo
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %
PEP opened at $178.97 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.68 and a 200-day moving average of $175.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Further Reading
