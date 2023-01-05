Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 326 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $480.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.71.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

