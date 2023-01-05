Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 559 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $480.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.71.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

