Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $672.85 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,884 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $672,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVV opened at $385.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $480.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.57 and a 200-day moving average of $391.71.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

