9,800 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

