Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases 125 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

Shares of AEP opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

