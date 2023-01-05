Connable Office Inc. Takes $170,000 Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.40. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $128.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

