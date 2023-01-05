Cornerstone Advisory LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in AbbVie by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in AbbVie by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.87. The company has a market capitalization of $289.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

