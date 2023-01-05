Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in AbbVie by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in AbbVie by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day moving average is $148.87. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

