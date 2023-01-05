Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 413,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.
Shares of KO stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $272.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
