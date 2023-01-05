Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $116,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.55. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

