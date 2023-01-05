Truist Financial Corp Has $85.73 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of American Electric Power worth $85,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average of $94.13. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.