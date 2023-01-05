Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,982,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,303 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $113,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 7.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Corteva by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

