Ballentine Partners LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,912,000 after buying an additional 72,295 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,775,000 after buying an additional 164,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EMR opened at $95.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

