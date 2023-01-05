Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 192 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $181.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.85. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.57.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

