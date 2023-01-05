Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,347 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 51.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 21.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 57.9% in the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

